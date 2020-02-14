North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 163 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,706,000 after buying an additional 966,851 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,911,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,002 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,995 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,850,000 after acquiring an additional 248,411 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

NYSE AEP traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

