North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.78. 2,462,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $271.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.30 and a 200-day moving average of $260.18. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $305.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

