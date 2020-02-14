North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after buying an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Verisign by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Verisign by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

VRSN stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.60 and a 1 year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

