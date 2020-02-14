Northcoast Research Comments on AutoNation, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.56.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

AutoNation stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $2,038,369.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

