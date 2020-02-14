Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Update

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 80,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $183.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.13. Northeast Bancorp has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.58.

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 149.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.