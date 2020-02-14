Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,879,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,319,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

