Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,432,000 after acquiring an additional 616,168 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 334.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 676,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 520,900 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 430,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens increased their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

FHN stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 267,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National Corp has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

