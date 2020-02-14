Numeraire Price Reaches $5.20 on Major Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $12.78 million and $434,505.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $5.20 or 0.00050640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.18 or 0.03480476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00252602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00148451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,459,134 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

