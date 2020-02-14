Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 802.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 694.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Nutanix by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 87,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $3,082,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $311,856.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,671,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. OTR Global raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NTNX traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. Nutanix’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

