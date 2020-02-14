Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.68

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and traded as low as $16.67. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 722 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

