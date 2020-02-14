NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $270.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $273.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum restated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura raised their target price on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.10.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

