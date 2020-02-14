NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $77,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $249,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,807 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $304,015,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $19.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.79. 26,023,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,954. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $273.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

