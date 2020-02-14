NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $148.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.71.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $138.69 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average of $115.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 620,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,979 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,314,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

