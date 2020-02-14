Nxt Achieves Market Cap of $17.71 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Nxt has a market capitalization of $17.71 million and $1.95 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, C-CEX, CoinEgg, Indodax, Poloniex, Upbit, HitBTC and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

