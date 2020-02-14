Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Short Interest Up 23.6% in January

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.
Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.81. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.
