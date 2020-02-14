Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Short Interest Up 23.6% in January

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.81. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

