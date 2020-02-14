Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKOR traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. 7,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards.

