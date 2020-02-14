Oakbrook Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metlife stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

