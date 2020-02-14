Oakbrook Investments LLC Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,451,000 after buying an additional 112,579 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 600,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,480,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.72.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $168,300.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,772.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock worth $4,978,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded up $5.14 on Friday, hitting $159.09. The stock had a trading volume of 804,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,993. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

