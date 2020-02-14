Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in HP by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,814 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 47,112 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $7,918,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $355,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,067 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 285,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,111. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

