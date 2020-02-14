Oakbrook Investments LLC Invests $769,000 in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NLOK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. 3,765,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,582,975. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.42.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

