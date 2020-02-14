Oakbrook Investments LLC Purchases 800 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,870,000 after buying an additional 46,334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of IDEX by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after buying an additional 194,921 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in IDEX by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $140.74 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.20.
In other IDEX news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,459.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $762,699.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,393 shares of company stock worth $7,036,448. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.22.
IDEX Profile
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
