Oakbrook Investments LLC Purchases 800 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,870,000 after buying an additional 46,334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of IDEX by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after buying an additional 194,921 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in IDEX by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $140.74 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,459.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $762,699.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,393 shares of company stock worth $7,036,448. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.