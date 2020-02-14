Oakbrook Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 119,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,138 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $47.46. 424,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,417. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

