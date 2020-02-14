Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 11,125 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iqvia by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,027,000 after acquiring an additional 712,968 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 2,298.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 592,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iqvia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

IQV traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.01. 1,876,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.99 and its 200 day moving average is $151.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $130.77 and a 12 month high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.