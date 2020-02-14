Oakbrook Investments LLC Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 77,461 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,261,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,252,000 after purchasing an additional 206,114 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 41,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.41. 4,968,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,679,550. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

