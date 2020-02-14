Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 890,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Obseva stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Obseva has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Obseva in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Obseva by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Obseva by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Obseva in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Obseva by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

