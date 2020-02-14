OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered OCADO GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

OCDDY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.03 and a beta of 3.23. OCADO GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $39.85.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

