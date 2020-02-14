Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $467,531.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.03501398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00253942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00160731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,301,866,840 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, LBank, Gate.io, FCoin, Kucoin, Bittrex, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

