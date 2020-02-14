OKB Trading Up 64.8% Over Last 7 Days (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. OKB has a market capitalization of $371.80 million and approximately $375.23 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 64.8% against the US dollar. One OKB token can now be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00060381 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.04 or 0.06109956 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00128161 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009801 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

