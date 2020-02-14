Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Old National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $19.50.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 99,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

