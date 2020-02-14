Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Lowered to “Hold” at Cfra

Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $80.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.14.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,763. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.