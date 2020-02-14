ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $23.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. 5,195,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,426,918. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $271,141.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 706,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,813 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,612,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,531,000 after purchasing an additional 77,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,550,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 470,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $60,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

