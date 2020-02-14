ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 237.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after acquiring an additional 817,877 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ONEOK by 313.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,318,000 after acquiring an additional 743,900 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $30,592,000. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,536,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 56,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,361. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

