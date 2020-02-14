ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,083 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 2.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $44,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after buying an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $127,142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,512,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,275,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,993,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.53%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.