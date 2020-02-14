Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LRAD’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut LRAD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded LRAD from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,943. LRAD has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LRAD had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LRAD will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in LRAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

