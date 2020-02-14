Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Up 11.1% in January

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Lidgren Lars 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 104.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Optical Cable worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143. Optical Cable has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

