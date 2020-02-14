Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €14.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.58 ($18.12).

Shares of Orange stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €13.36 ($15.53). 10,775,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €13.02 and its 200 day moving average is €13.76.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

