Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded to Buy by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORAN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ORAN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 955,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,232. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. Orange has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 63.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 12.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 32.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

