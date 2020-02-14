ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 112,901 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $456,120.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 34.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after buying an additional 1,360,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 915.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 579,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at $4,498,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 496,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $297.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

