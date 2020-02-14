Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 886 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 446.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 357.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $2,508,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.22. The company had a trading volume of 193,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,253. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $222.00 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.