Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.08 Million Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.40. The stock had a trading volume of 86,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,076. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.