Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,367 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.70% of WideOpenWest worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 30,504,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,905,000 after buying an additional 93,058 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,675.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,374,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,747,000 after buying an additional 9,178,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 739,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 479,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOW. Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 4,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,381. The company has a market cap of $659.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. WideOpenWest Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 12,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

