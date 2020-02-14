Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.95. The stock had a trading volume of 166,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day moving average of $124.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $2,435,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,075,042.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,780. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

