Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 237.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

ELS stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,796. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

