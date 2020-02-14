Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.36.

NYSE:MHK traded up $9.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.10. 86,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,595. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average of $130.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.93 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

