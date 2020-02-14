Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 41,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 27,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91.

Orex Minerals Company Profile (CVE:REX)

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

