Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Short Interest Update

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 227,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,086. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $243.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORRF. ValuEngine upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

