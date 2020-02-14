Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 1,688 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.92. 1,501,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $186.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.54.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

