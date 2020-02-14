Oxbow Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,357,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $30,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,622.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $92,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.82. 272,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,326. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

