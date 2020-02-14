Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,633,691 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,565,000 after buying an additional 102,472 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 119,992 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $2,988,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,842 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. 7,496,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,184,375. The firm has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

