Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,626 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 8.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 24.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,410. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.